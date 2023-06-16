Newcastle Herald
Hunter farmers rally against Hunter Gas Pipeline at National Party's annual conference in Tamworth

By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 16 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:10pm
Upper Hunter farmers and landholders who will be impacted by the Hunter Gas Pipeline have joined a protest outside the NSW National Party's annual conference in Tamworth.

