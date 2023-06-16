Newcastle Herald
Greta resident Amanda Playford comforts family and friends affected by the Greta bus crash tragedy

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 16 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:00pm
Greta resident Amanda Playford has offered comfort to those grieving at the bus crash site on Wine Country Drive. Picture supplied
Greta resident Amanda Playford has offered comfort to those grieving at the bus crash site on Wine Country Drive. Picture supplied

As heartache and grief blankets the close-knit communities of the Hunter, one Greta resident offered her shoulder to cry on at the site of the bus crash that claimed 10 lives.

