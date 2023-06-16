As heartache and grief blankets the close-knit communities of the Hunter, one Greta resident offered her shoulder to cry on at the site of the bus crash that claimed 10 lives.
Amanda Playford visited the makeshift memorial after a community vigil in Huntlee on Thursday night, where she was met with great sadness.
"The sadness of seeing the families and friends grieving just broke my heart," she said.
In an effort to soak up some of the grief being felt by her community, she offered an embrace for people to "let it all out".
"I took it upon myself to say to those who lost loved ones or have someone injured to hug me, to let it all out and cry as long as they need to," she said.
"I couldn't stand and watch them suffering and grieving."
Ms Playford said she spent the evening hugging "absolute strangers", including a Year 12 student who knew four of the victims.
"I also noticed a young man, about 24, who was standing alone grieving on his own. I walked up to him, a complete stranger, and told him to hug me and cry his eyes out," she said.
"He completely broke down on my shoulder."
She said he knew three of the passengers on the bus.
Another lady arrived at the crash site in a wheelchair and Ms Playford said she helped her lay some flowers.
"When I was talking to her she also knew some of the victims in the accident so I stayed with her while she grieved."
She could tell in her heart and mind that people were silently calling out for help.
"I feel if you can see someone suffering don't hold back, go and comfort them. They need it, they're not going to ask for it," she said.
"Don't let things get in your way if you can see someone needs to be held."
Praised on local social media community groups, Ms Playford has been nicknamed "earth angel" for her kindness to strangers.
"The responses and thanks that I've been getting are amazing and overwhelming. It's just who I am and a hug and a chat is all it takes to try to ease the pain," she said.
Anyone wanting to support the families and injured with a donation are encouraged to visit rawcs.org.au.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
