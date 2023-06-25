Chef Joshua Seaward doesn't adhere to a particular style of cooking and is reluctant to pigeon-hole himself.
His approach to his craft is simple: it reflects both his classical French training as well as the diversity of his cooking experiences to date.
New Zealand-born Seaward is the founder of Forty Feathers Private Chef, a team of freelance chefs and servers who cater for small groups and events.
"I started Forty Feathers because I wanted to do something a little different to the standard catering business and bring an individual, personalised experience to every occasion," he explains.
"I wanted to do something more private and intimate where I get to know the client first and then create the chef experience from there.
"My focus is on smaller events (eight to 15 people) so I can showcase my 20 years of culinary experience to provide the highest quality service on every occasion."
The name itself - Forty Feathers - pays homage to his late sister, Melissa.
"The logo and name is reflective of her as she passed from cancer on the eve of her 41st birthday," Seaward says.
"She had a great love for native birds so the logo is a New Zealand fantail holding Australian native hibiscus and ginger berries, to reflect my time in Australia.
"The bird is holding 40 feathers, with one falling, and was designed by Nic Brownlee."
Seaward completed a City & Guilds diploma in culinary arts in New Zealand before moving to Melbourne where he worked for Greg Malouf at MoMos and at Becco. He spent six years in France and the UK, including a stint working at Fischer's Baslow Hall in Yorkshire.
In 2012 he returned to Australia, working as sous chef at Restaurant Mason and starting a food business called Hallstrom, co-producing black garlic.
"It took off," he says.
"I won gold, silver and bronze at the Sydney Royal Fine Foods and Australian Food Awards two years' straight."
At the end of 2021 he started teaching commercial cookery at TAFE NSW and now moves between campuses at Hamilton and Kurri Kurri.
"I get a lot out of teaching and being able to share what I've learned and experienced with my students," he says.
"My cooking style reflects my classical training and incorporates seasonal products; it's about using everything around me to do the work for me, from the plates to the food, and not over complicating a dish.
"The quality ingredients I use tend to just plate themselves. It's kind of free form, based on correct techniques.
"My style is unique to me, I guess. I don't find myself copying anything or anyone. I find myself looking for the ingredient, and what's in season, and then using my experience to prepare it and plate it."
His clients are both corporate and private and book for many and varied occasions. When Weekender calls Seaward is busy preparing for a "girls' weekend" in the Hunter Valley planned by a group of Sydney friends.
"Our focus is on the experience being private and personal. Our menus are always changing and I'm always creating custom food to suit the client's experience," he says.
"I always say there are no rules. We can create for your specific needs."
Dishes include the kangaroo carpaccio with bush tomato chutney, macadamia, pepper berry and plum; the 36-hour slow-cooked short rib with pomegranate, soubise and jus; slow-roasted cauliflower steak with cashew cream, greens and shallots; and roasted pineapple with coconut sago and yuzu. You can choose from canapes, a degustation, a banquet and "substantial finger food".
