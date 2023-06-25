Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Joshua Seaward pays tribute to his beloved sister with Forty Feathers Private Chef business

LR
By Lisa Rockman
June 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chef Joshua Seaward doesn't adhere to a particular style of cooking and is reluctant to pigeon-hole himself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.