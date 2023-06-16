IT'S hard to imagine that Eva Longoria has eaten many Flamin' Hot Cheetos.
We certainly know her famous Desperate Housewives character, Gabrielle Solis, wouldn't have been caught dead munching on the crunchy corn puff snack.
However, Longoria has long been an advocate for Mexican-American culture. So it's natural she'd embrace a spicy underdog story for her directorial film debut.
On the surface Flamin' Hot might be about how PepsiCo subsidiary, Frito-Lay, revived their fortunes in the junk food market, but Longoria presents it as a story of Chicano culture's mainstream acceptance in the US.
Jesse Garcia (The Avengers) plays Richard Montanez, a small-time Mexican-American drug dealer and gangster who lands a job as a janitor at a Californian Frito-Lay factory to provide for his family and live on the straight and narrow.
When Frito-Lay's Cheetos and Doritos range is floundering in the early 1990s, Montanez designs chilli-flavoured Cheetos using a traditional Mexican recipe, while still a janitor, to revive the company's fortunes.
The film is based on Montanez's memoir A Boy, a Burrito, and a Cookie, and Flamin' Hot: The Incredible True Story of One Man's Rise from Janitor to Top Executive.
Montanez's claims as the inventor of Flamin' Hot Cheetos have since been disputed by Frito-Lay. Not that you'll hear a word about that in Longoria's film.
As a work of fiction, Flamin' Hot is a fiery ride of lighthearted drama and Garcia plays Montanez with real passion and charisma.
However, it's hard not to feel a touch of heartburn and buyer's regret after learning this so-called true story is sprinkled with as much artificial flavouring as your typical bag of Cheetos.
Flamin' Hot is streaming now on Disney+.
