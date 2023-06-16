WHEN does " being edgy" for edginess sake end up being overly cheesy?
In the opening episode of six-part R-rated drama The Idol - written and directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson - there's nudity, revenge porn, auto-erotic asphyxiation and a touch of bondage. Are you keeping up?
The Idol makes no bones about wanting to shock the viewer with its sordid tale about the modern pop music industry and how it exploits those trapped within its excesses.
But while attempting to expose that exploitation, The Idol itself, often courts its own for cheap titillation.
Johnny Deep's daughter Lily-Rose Depp plays Jocelyn, a pop star preparing to release a comeback single after suffering a nervous breakdown.
At a photo shoot we meet a gaggle of music industry types who debate how to handle Jocelyn's insistence of showing off her body and the PR crisis about to engulf the starlet after the leaking of a sensitive photo online.
The dialogue is cynical, snappy and a lot of fun, much like Succession's corporate problem-solving meetings. "Stop trying to cock-block America," is one of the more colourful quotes.
However, where The Idol unravels is in the central relationship between Jocelyn and lecherous self-help guru Tedros, played by Abel Tesfaye, best known as pop megastar The Weeknd.
The relationship quickly resorts to tired cliches and cheap shocks, which appear more focused on courting controversy than telling a story.
The Idol is streaming episodes weekly on Binge.
