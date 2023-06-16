Newcastle Herald
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

REVIEW: The Weeknd stars in HBO's look into the murky world of pop music, The Idol

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
June 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye in The Idol.
Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye in The Idol.

WHEN does " being edgy" for edginess sake end up being overly cheesy?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.