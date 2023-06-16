IN the nine years since The Betoota Advocate launched itself as "Australia's oldest and most trusted newspaper" the satirical news website has enjoyed exponential growth.
Their classic headlines such as "Australia enjoys another peaceful day under oppressive gun control regime" or "Lonely Planet's review of Manus Island will make your jaw drop," have perfectly tapped into the public's increasingly cynical view of the media, and offered a good laugh at the same time.
Some of their stories have been so realistic they've fooled some lazy real journalists into re-reporting them as factual.
Editors Clancy Overell and Errol Parker - the alter egos of Queenslanders Archer Hamilton and Charles Single - have amassed more than 800,000 followers on Facebook, launched their own merchandise, performed The Betoota Advocate Roadshow at national theatres and even featured in stories by the BBC and The New York Times.
All while presenting themselves as rural newspaper journalists with desert-dry humour from the tiny outback town of Betoota in south-west Queensland.
They were middle-class and bored shitless, [Hillsong founder] Brian [Houston] found a way to get their blood pumping.- Betoota Advocate editor-at-large, Errol Parker
With multi-platform journalism all the rage in the mainstream media in recent years, it's surprising it's taken this long for Overell and Parker to launch their own TV series The Betoota Advocate Presents.
The four-part documentary series delves deep into black moments in Australia's recent history such as the rise and fall of Hillsong Church, rugby league's Super League War, the Cronulla Riots and the Fine Cotton horse-racing scandal.
Why The Betoota Advocate Presents works as a documentary series is because Overell and Parker don't approach each episode as a 45-minute skit of jokes and satire.
Sure, there's plenty of jocular Australiana slang in Overell and Parker's delivery to camera.
On Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston's rise in popularity in the 1980s in Sydney's Hills District, Parker says, "They were middle-class and bored shitless and Brian found a way to get their blood pumping."
Elsewhere Parker describes the Hillsong youth conferences as "like the Big Day Out [music festival] without the UDLs and pingers."
There's also wacky explanations from their correspondent Willie Walgett, who uses the analogy of the Real Housewives series in various US cities to explain the over abundance of rugby league teams based in Sydney.
But actual journalism is at the heart of the stories.
The Betoota Advocate Presents is delivered like Behind The Music or ESPN's 30 for 30, using facts and a selection of esteemed talking heads such as TV journalists Ray Martin, Sandra Sully and Chris Bath and other experts and insiders, like former Hillsong music director Geoff Bullock, to drive the narrative.
Betoota's obvious popularity is made clear in their episode about rugby league's Super League War in the 1990s, with many of the major players like ex-Brisbane Broncos and Super League CEO John Ribot, and former ARL chief executives John Quayle and Neil Whittaker among the cast.
Former internationals like Wendell Sailor, Mat Rogers, Bradley Clyde and Paul "the Chief" Harragon provide humorous stories about how they were courted by Rupert Murdoch's News Ltd and Kerry Packer's Channel Nine and their million-dollar chequebooks.
While The Betoota Advocate Presents doesn't reveal any startling new information, it does package the documentaries in an entertaining and breezy format that carries obvious appeal for younger audiences, who are maybe not familiar with these dark chapters in Australian history.
