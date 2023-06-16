Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights enforcer Daniel Saifiti ruled out of vital clash with Roosters

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 16 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Saifiti. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Daniel Saifiti. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE Newcastle Knights have suffered a body blow on the eve of Saturday's crucial clash with Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium, losing enforcer Daniel Saifiti to a sternum injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.