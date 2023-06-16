Knights enforcer Daniel Saifiti ruled out of vital clash with Roosters

THE Newcastle Knights have suffered a body blow on the eve of Saturday's crucial clash with Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium, losing enforcer Daniel Saifiti to a sternum injury.
Saifiti has experienced discomfort since last week's 24-20 loss to Brisbane and Knights coach Adam O'Brien was not willing to risk him.
The 27-year-old will hence miss his first game of the season and his twin sibling Jacob has been promoted from the bench to the starting line-up, with Brodie Jones named as the new fresh reserve.
Jacob would appear the perfect like-for-like replacement and will no doubt relish his head-to-head confrontation with the Roosters' intimidating veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.
Saturday's showdown shapes as must-win for both teams if they hope to stay in touch with the finals contenders. The injury-hit Roosters are 12th on the competition ladder, one point adrift of the top eight, and one point and one rung above Newcastle.
"Huge game," O'Brien said.
"No surprise that both teams will be very desperate to get the win, so we need to make sure that we're matching that. I know that the Roosters will certainly come here with a ton of effort, and try to get a win for themselves.
"And we need to be just as desperate."
Asked if the Knights were approaching the do-or-die point in their season, O'Brien replied: "I feel that.
"I wouldn't actually put it in those terms, do or die ... but yeah, you're right. We're not far out of the eight, but at this time of year, you don't want to let games slip.
"We don't want to put ourselves in a position where we need to win five from five at the back end of the year."
