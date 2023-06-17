United in sorrow, we walk together

We have seen this again and again in the past and we have seen it again this last week. Strangers laying flowers and offering tributes as they cry for those they never knew. Accommodation, transport and care offered up. Homes opened to strangers. Food baked and delivered to emergency crews and to crisis centres. Donations to support families whose lives have been ripped apart in a matter of seconds. Love that is not sure where to go, but is poured out nonetheless.