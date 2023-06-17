United in sorrow, we walk together

It has been a long and difficult week for the entire Hunter community.
Last Monday, the nation woke to news of the horrific bus crash at Greta. Since then, the Newcastle Herald team, and those of our sister papers in the Hunter Valley, worked round the clock to keep the community informed as details of the incomprehensible loss came to light.
Ten lives cut short, and others injured, following the joyous event of a Hunter Valley wedding. It is a tragedy that unfolded on what should have been a wonderful night. It is a tragedy that unfolded in circumstances many of us can relate to, indeed have been in, which is perhaps why it has been felt so deeply across the nation.
The Herald team has been committed to bringing you the news while also struggling with our own grief. Many in our team, as in our community, know people involved in the crash, or know people impacted by the loss personally. This is the heartbreaking reality of living and working in our community. Louise Nichols from the Singleton Argus wrote this heartfelt piece earlier in the week on the challenges of a shattered community thrust into the national spotlight.
I grieve with you. We all do. We stand beside you.
I once read that when there is unimaginable horror in the world, we must look for the helpers. There are always helpers. And here in the Hunter, we are fortunate to be part of a community that cares deeply, that desires to help, and that will step up when needed.
We have seen this again and again in the past and we have seen it again this last week. Strangers laying flowers and offering tributes as they cry for those they never knew. Accommodation, transport and care offered up. Homes opened to strangers. Food baked and delivered to emergency crews and to crisis centres. Donations to support families whose lives have been ripped apart in a matter of seconds. Love that is not sure where to go, but is poured out nonetheless.
There is a long way to go as a shattered community attempts to heal. But we will walk this path together.
Support each other, look after one another, and reach out if you are struggling.
For crisis support, contact Lifeline: 13 11 14.
Lisa Allan
Editor
