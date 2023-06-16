RESCUE crews have spent another day searching for a Bolton Point man who failed to return home after setting off in his boat on Wednesday morning.
Ashley McKellar remained missing on Friday afternoon despite a large-scale search by NSW Police, Marine Rescue NSW, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Surf Lifesaving NSW teams focusing on the water between Anna Bay and Norah Head - about 40km offshore.
The search was set to resume at first light on Saturday as NSW Police confirmed a boat found on Thursday belonged to Mr McKellar.
Scott Ellis, an old friend of the missing 43-year-old, told the Newcastle Herald that Mr McKellar was part of the Lake Macquarie sailing community - the son of skiff legend Graham McKellar who competed on the world stage.
Members of the local sailing fraternity had been communicating through a Whats App group to keep each other informed of their own search efforts.
Mr Ellis said he had spent about four years sailing with Mr McKellar and had employed him as a mechanical engineer at his business when he was younger.
He described Mr McKellar as an "absolutely amazing person" who was "always smiling and full of life and energy" - and recounted how the Bolton Point man had once spent six months in a martial arts monastery in order to get out of his comfort zone.
Meanwhile, Hunter Valley Martial Arts Centre - where Mr McKellar is a senior Shihan (an honorary title given to senior instructors) - said in a social media post that the organisation was collecting care packs and meals for his family.
They can be dropped off at the Warners Bay martial arts centre.
There has been little sign of Mr McKellar since authorities discovered his unmanned 4.8 metre Quintrex offshore late Thursday morning.
Marine Rescue NSW Hunter/Central Coast zone commander Steve Raymond said rescue vessels Newcastle 30 and Lake Macquarie 30 spent Friday tracking the coastline between Redhead and the Entrance.
"Each time they do a track they move further east travelling between 10 to 15 knots," he said.
"Crew changes have just taken place on each vessel, with both Marine Rescue NSW boats now heading back out to continue the search."
Mr McKellar failed to return home on Wednesday night.
