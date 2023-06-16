A Singleton woman who has been in hospital for more than two weeks after a fall in Thailand is likely to come home this weekend.
Kylee Enwright suffered a brain injury after falling from a deck in her hotel in late May 2023.
The medical bills have cost her husband Paul tens of thousands of dollars after their insurance claim was denied due to an alcohol clause in the policy.
A GoFundMe set up in support of Kylee has attracted more than $214,000 in donations, which will pay for a special flight home where Kylee will be surrounded by a medical team.
Paul said they have opted for a commercial flight, which will cost around $100,000 to cater to Kylee's medical needs, including the removal of seats around her.
This is instead of a medical evacuation flight, which was quoted at $200,000.
"We just couldn't quite get the money for a medevac," he said.
Paul said they were hoping to leave on a Thai Airways flight on Saturday, June 17.
Paul said Kylee's condition has continued to gradually improve, and hopes getting back to Australia will further speed up her progress.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
