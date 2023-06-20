The clean-up was finished three years ago, but commercial fishermen say they are still being plagued by ship that lost 81 containers off the Hunter coast in 2018.
The Liberian-flagged YM Efficiency cargo ship lost the containers overboard as the ship made its way in rough seas from Kaohsiung in Taiwan south to Port Botany.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority undertook a clean-up operation in 2020, which it said recovered 720 tonnes of waste from waters off the Hunter coast.
But commercial trawlerman Murray Ham said he has pulled plenty of debris up in his nets since then.
Murray says he's retrieved "enough bikes to open a bike shop" from the water and the lost cargo continues to be an issue five years on.
"It's given us some grief," he said. "I reckon we've caught 80 bikes.
"There's been face masks, specimen jars. Carpet is the scary one because it's so heavy when it's wet."
"We've pulled up whole walls of the containers."
Murray said it has also affected the fish, with flathead less common in their catches since the incident.
"We still catch flathead just not as much," he said.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said it conducted a "thorough search" for the lost containers using a side scan sonar. A remotely operated underwater vehicle was used to match the containers with the ship's manifest.
"However, AMSA acknowledges that the extent of this incident means that there are no assurances that every piece of debris could be recovered," a spokesperson said.
"AMSA is appreciative of all of the organisations and seafarers from across the country who undertook this enormous task."
The spokesperson said AMSA reached a confidential settlement with Yang Ming, the owners of YM Efficiency, on the costs of the clean-up operations.
"AMSA is consistent and clear in our message that those responsible must pay when they pollute Australian waters," the spokesperson said.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.