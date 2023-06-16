Newcastle Herald
Office of Transport Safety Investigations launches inquiry into bus rollover near Greta

Alanna Tomazin
Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 16 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
The investigation will examine the sequence of events leading up to the collision. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The Office of Transport Safety Investigations (OTSI) has launched an inquiry into the fatal bus crash on Wine Country Drive that killed 10 people on June 11.

