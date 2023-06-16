AN ELDERLY man has died after a car ran off the road and came to rest in bushland south of Newcastle.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of a single-car crash on Soldiers Road at Blacksmiths about 10.30am on Friday, June 16.
A man, believed to be aged in his 90s, was behind the wheel of a hatchback when police were told it left the road and crashed into bushland about 24km south of Newcastle.
Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the man at the scene, but he sadly could not be revived.
The elderly man was the only person in the car at the time, and no one else was injured.
Lake Macquarie police officers are investigating the moments leading up to the fatal crash, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Motorists were urged to drive with caution while investigations took place and the crash site was cleared.
