Sporting Declaration: Why Trent Robinson will coach the Newcastle Knights one day (maybe)

TRENT Robinson will coach the Newcastle Knights one day.
How's that for a bold prediction? Have I caught your attention?
OK, I know what you're thinking. On what premise would Dillon base such an outlandish statement?
Call it a wild, crazy hunch, founded on nothing more substantial than the fact I actually expressed the same sentiments to Robinson during a conversation a few years ago.
His response was to laugh, but he certainly didn't follow up with: "You're kidding. That'll never happen."
So in other words, it's official. He hasn't ruled it out. Hence it's a possibility, just as there's a chance this column might not appear next week because I have won Powerball in the interim, or been abducted by aliens.
Exactly when it will transpire, I'm not quite sure.
It was only last year, after all, that Robinson signed a five-season contract extension that is set to keep him with the Sydney Roosters until at least the end of their 2028 campaign.
At the time, Roosters chairman Nick Politis declared: "In my view, Trent is the game's best thinker. He is a man of high integrity with a genuine love for his players, the history of our club and the area we represent.
"Every player that we have signed since Trent came on board as head coach in 2013 has become a better player and person, and it's wonderful to know that Trent will continue to lead the way at the Roosters well into the future."
It's hardly any surprise that Politis rates Robinson so highly.
In 11 seasons as head coach, he has already delivered three premierships, four minor premierships and only once missed the play-offs. He is already the foundation club's longest-serving and most successful coach, and at just 46, he still has many, many years ahead of him.
To put it in context, at the same age, Wayne Bennett had only two premierships to his name, while Craig Bellamy was still waiting to win his first.
It is well within the realms of possibility that Robinson can eventually surpass Bennett's record seven grand final wins and set a new benchmark that may never be challenged.
His best chance of doing that, most would assume, would be to remain with the Roosters, who are seemingly entrenched as one of the richest, most successful clubs of the NRL era.
Why would he even consider leaving such an outstanding organisation to link with the Knights, who haven't won so much as a chook raffle since 2001 and at various stages have performed an uncanny impersonation of a basket case?
Well, it's a funny old game rugby league.
For starters, Robbo has told me numerous times of his high regard for Newcastle, having spent three seasons (2007-09) here as understudy to then Knights coach Brian Smith.
He's since been known to spend his holidays in Our Town.
Moreover, Robinson recognises the tribal passion the Novocastrian faithful show for their team, telling me in 2021: "I've said it before, for me personally, the people of Newcastle and the Hunter know and understand rugby league ... I think the people up there respect the game, probably more than any other crowd I've seen.
"And because of that, you have to respect them when you go up there, by playing a tough and exciting brand of footy."
I reckon Robbo would relish the challenge of taking charge of the Knights, resurrecting them as one of the competition juggernauts, and filling McDonald Jones Stadium to capacity on a weekly basis.
Indeed, I've sometimes wondered how things may have panned out had Knights management offered the head-coaching role to Robinson, instead of Rick Stone, when they sacked Smith in 2009.
It would have been a massive gamble, for sure, given that Robinson was still an L-plater, while Stone had served a long apprenticeship and been groomed for the top job.
Maybe Robinson would have built a dynasty here, just as he has at the Roosters. Alternatively, maybe he would have been unemployed two years later, when Nathan Tinkler bought the Knights and almost immediately hired Bennett.
Who knows? It's one of those Sliding Doors scenarios.
Admittedly, one obvious issue is his long-term contract with the Chooks. It is undoubtedly a lucrative one and, regardless of remuneration, Robinson strikes me as a loyal bloke who feels a debt of gratitude towards Politis for taking a chance on him 10 years ago as a little-known rookie.
As he said after agreeing to his new deal last year: "This club has been the biggest part of my working life. It is unequivocally my home."
Nonetheless, the Roosters are doing it surprisingly tough at the moment, and in the past they have been ruthless when coaches such as Graham Murray, Ricky Stuart, Brad Fittler and Smith didn't deliver the expected results.
My advice to Knights management would be to watch this space. Stranger things have happened.
Of course, incumbent Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien might have a say in all this. A win against Robinson - his former boss - at McDonald Jones Stadium today would be a good place to start.
