Emergency crews were responding to a three-car accident on the New England Highway between Singleton and Muswellbrook in the Upper Hunter on Friday night.
The crash occurred just after 6.20pm on the highway between Ravensworth and Liddell power station, according to LiveTraffic NSW.
Emergency crews including police, ambulance and firefighters were at the scene.
Witnesses say multiple emergency crews are in the area and traffic has been affected in both directions.
People were asked to allow extra travel time.
It comes less than a week after a horror bus crash in the Hunter Valley killed 10 people on Sunday night and just hours after a man died in a single vehicle crash in Lake Macquarie.
The elderly man died following the crash at Blacksmiths, about 24km south of Newcastle, at 10.30am on Friday.
More to come
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.