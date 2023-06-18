A HORROR week on the Hunter region's roads has ended with emergency services rushing to two fatal crash scenes and another incident involving three cars.
A 29-year-old man died in a tragic incident on Friday night after his Mitsubishi left the road and hit a telegraph pole.
In a statement late on Friday, NSW Police said officers and emergency services were called to the scene about 3.20pm on Robert Connell Close near Frost Road at Anna Bay after reports of a serious crash.
According to police, the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time.
He died at the scene, despite the best efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics to try to help him.
Local officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene and an investigation began.
While the man was yet to be formally identified, police said a report would be prepared for the information of the coroner.
The tragedy followed news on Friday that, in an unrelated incident, a man aged in his 90s was killed in another crash on the region's roads.
The elderly man died when his hatchback left the road and crashed into bushland down an embankment at Blacksmiths, about 24 kilometres south of Newcastle.
Police and emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway about 10.30am.
The driver, who was also the only person in the vehicle, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
Police said investigations into the incident were ongoing.
In a third unrelated incident, firefighters and paramedics were called to a serious crash on the New England Highway at about 6.30pm on Friday, after reports of a incident involving three vehicles just north of Singleton.
Witnesses saw multiple emergency crews in the area and paramedics treated two people at the scene before taking them to hospital for further care.
The incidents on Friday came only days after the horror bus crash at Greta that killed 10 people and left more than 20 injured last Sunday night.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.