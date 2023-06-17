A 29-year-old man has died in the Hunter overnight Friday ending a horror week for the region.
Police said in a statement late yesterday, June 16, that they and emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on Robert Connell Close near Frost Road at Anna Bay on reports a car had left the road and collided with a telegraph pole.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle, police said, and died at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics to lend aid.
Local police established a crime scene and said while the man has yet to be formally identified, a report would be prepared for the coroner.
The latest tragedy follows news Friday that, in an unrelated incident, a man aged in his 90s was also killed when his car left Soliders Road at Blacksmiths, south of Newcastle, in the mid-morning and crashed into bushland.
While paramedics rushed to the scene to treat the driver, also the only occupant of the vehicle, he could not be revived.
Investigations into the incident were ongoing on Friday, police said.
In a third, and similarly unrelated incident, firefighters and paramedics were called to a serious crash on the New England Highway around 6.30pm Friday evening after reports of a crash involving three vehicles just north of Singleton.
Witnesses say multiple emergency crews are in the area as paramedics treated two people at the scene before they were taken to hospital for further care.
The string of tragedy on the region's roads comes less than a week after a horror bus crash in the Hunter Valley killed 10 people on Sunday night.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
