Tradesmen working on a Hunter Street building sparked a multi-agency emergency response on Saturday morning, June 17, after striking and rupturing a natural gas line.
Firefighters and police were called to the scene at 515 Hunter Street where the arterial CBD road was quickly closed, an exclusion zone was established and nearby shopfronts and buildings were evacuated.
NSW Fire & Rescue inspector Andrew Dunkin was on the scene just after 1pm and said evacuations orders remained in effect as firefighters and the gas provider worked to render the scene safe.
Local police assisted with traffic control, directing eastbound drivers along Hunter Street via Union Street, while westbound traffic was similarly diverted, though the city's tram line appeared to be running uninterrupted around the Worth Place intersection.
The gas provider was working to cut the utility and drain residual gas from the lines, Insp. Dunkin said, before firefighters would inspect the scene to determine the atmosphere was safe before residents and shoppers could return.
While there were no reports of injuries, and no immediate threat to anyone in the vicinity, Inspector Dunkin estimated crews were likely to remain on the scene past 2pm before the exclusion zone was struck.
Businesses in the area were assured that they would be able to re-open Saturday afternoon once the atmosphere was rendered safe, he said.
Traffic was queued back to the Steel Street intersection on Hunter Street around 1.20pm as the operation stretched into its second hour.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.