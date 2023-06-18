Golden chance looms for mare at Newcastle on Monday

Scone-trained filly Yirrkala can overcome a wide barrier in the class 1 handicap (1300m). She has had only five starts and kicked off her career with an easy Scone win in November. She has been placed at Scone and Muswellbrook, and last start on June 9 was beaten two lengths by boom country sprinter Remember Jack. Brett Cavanough trains her and Grant Buckley will ride.