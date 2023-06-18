Golden chance looms for mare at Newcastle on Monday

Lightly raced mare Golden Gate will appreciate a drop in class when she contests the benchmark 66 handicap (1350m) on Newcastle's Beaumont track on Monday.
Trained by Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou, Golden Gate has won two of six starts and finished a close up fifth at Wyong last start on June 1. She was a clear last during the run and when she got to the outside she made up many lengths.
On April 21 on Tamworth Cup day, Golden Gate finished strongly to win the $50,000 Jardel Cup. She has drawn well and will carry blinkers for the first time.
Scone-trained filly Yirrkala can overcome a wide barrier in the class 1 handicap (1300m). She has had only five starts and kicked off her career with an easy Scone win in November. She has been placed at Scone and Muswellbrook, and last start on June 9 was beaten two lengths by boom country sprinter Remember Jack. Brett Cavanough trains her and Grant Buckley will ride.
Annabel Neasham will send UK import Kingdom Of Logres to Newcastle and stable apprentice Jett Stanley will ride the Camelot colt in the benchmark 58 handicap (2100m). He has won two, at Orange and Bathurst, from four and last start came from a long way back when beaten one-and-a-quarter lengths at Nowra.
Sir Tom has his chance to break through in the maiden handicap (1150m). He has had 13 starts for eight placings, including in his past three runs at Tamworth, Kembla and Quirindi.
The three-year-old gelding was placed at Hawkesbury in March and finished a respectable fourth in his only start on this track. Paul Perry trains Sir Tom and "Digger" McLellan has the mount.
Nephradiva, from the Steve O'Halloran stable, has the recent form to win the benchmark 58 handicap (1150m).
The Winning Rupert mare was a close fourth at Gosford last start and she was runner-up at Goulburn two starts back. Louise Day has been booked to ride Nephradiva from barrier two.
Kris Lees and his stable apprentice Dylan Gibbons combine with two-year-old filly Kind Words in the fillies and mares maiden handicap (1150m). Raced by Kiwi Lib Petagna, the filly was narrowly beaten in a recent Beaumont trial. A Written Tycoon filly, Kind Words will be hard to beat.
North Cost filly Revealer came from last in a big field to just miss at Port Macquarie last start and she is the one to beat in the opening event, the country boosted maiden plate (1350m).
