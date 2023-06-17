Morgan Cibilic takes out Indonesian QS contest

Merewether Surfboard Club's Morgan Cibilic defeated Byron Bay's Kyuss King 14.83 to 9.33 in the final to claim the Krui Pro in Indonesia on Sunday.
Cibilic, a former world No.5, took out the 5000-point regional qualifying series contest in four-to-six foot onshore conditions after earlier beating Riaru Ito 14.93 to 14.37 in the quarter-finals and another Japanese surfer, Rinta Oooto, 14 to 7.93 in the semis.
Cibilic led the final with scores of 4.83 and 6.83 before capping the win late with an 8.0.
His points earned on Sunday will go towards his 2023-24 Australia/Oceania QS position but not help is current campaign to return to the Championship Tour.
He sits 10th on the second-tier Challenger Series after a quarter-final effort at the second stop, the Sydney Surf Pro, last month.
The top 10 on the CS at the end of the year make the 2024 Championship Tour. The next event on CS is the Ballito Pro in South Africa from July 2.
Corlette surfer Mikey Clayton-Brown bowed out in the quarter-finals at the Krui Pro, while Merewether's Philippa Anderson did likewise in the women's event.
