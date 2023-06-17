Newcastle Herald
Morgan Cibilic takes out Indonesian QS contest

By Craig Kerry
Updated June 18 2023 - 5:22pm, first published June 17 2023 - 5:00pm
Morgan Cibilic at the Sydney Surf Pro. Picture by Matt Dunbar, WSL
Merewether Surfboard Club's Morgan Cibilic defeated Byron Bay's Kyuss King 14.83 to 9.33 in the final to claim the Krui Pro in Indonesia on Sunday.

Local News

