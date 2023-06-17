The search for Bolton Point man Ashley McKellar, missing now for four days, was suspended at the weekend as local police continue their investigation into his disappearance.
There has been scant trace of Mr McKellar - the son of the son of skiff legend Graham McKellar - since authorities attached to a multi-agency search of the water and air off the Hunter coast found his unmanned 4.8 metre Quintrex offshore late Thursday morning.
A wide-scale search involving PolAir, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Police, Marine Rescue and local Surf Life Savers, began around 7.30pm Wednesday evening, June 14, when Mr McKellar failed to return as planned from a boating voyage at Lake Macquarie.
The 43-year-old sailor's vessel was found abandoned about 11.30am the following morning adrift 20 miles offshore, emergency services said.
On Saturday morning, police reported that while local Lake Macquarie and Water Police would continue to investigate Mr McKellar's disappearance, the broader multi-agency search due to restart at first light that morning had been suspended.
Local officers, meanwhile, continue their appeal for public assistance to locate Mr McKellar saying his "family hold serious concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character".
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185 centimetres tall with medium build and has short brown hair, and wears dark-rimmed glasses.
Members of the local sailing fraternity had been communicating through a WhatsApp group to keep each other informed of their own search efforts.
Mr McKellar's long-time friend Scott Ellis told the Newcastle Herald on Friday - as the search stretched into its third day - said he was an "absolutely amazing person" who was "always smiling and full of life and energy" and recounted how the Bolton Point man had once spent six months in a martial arts monastery in order to get out of his comfort zone.
Mr Ellis said he had spent about four years sailing with Mr McKellar and had employed him as a mechanical engineer at his business when he was younger.
Meanwhile, Hunter Valley Martial Arts Centre - where Mr McKellar is a senior Shihan (an honorary title given to senior instructors) - said in a social media post that the organisation was collecting care packs and meals for his family.
They can be dropped off at the Warners Bay martial arts centre.
- with reporting by Nick Bielby, Sage Swinton & Jessica Brown of the Newcastle Herald.
