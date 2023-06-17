Newcastle Knights suffer costly loss at home to courageous Sydney Roosters

NEWCASTLE'S fading finals hopes suffered a body blow on Saturday with an 18-16 loss to a depleted Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The result left the Knights needing probably seven wins from their remaining 10 games to have any chance of featuring in the play-offs.
Their next assignment is premiers Penrith at BlueBet Stadium next Saturday.
The Knights opened the scoring in the fourth minute, when skipper Kalyn Ponga broke the line and linked with winger Dominic Young, who raced away for his 15th try of the season.
The visitors hit back with tries by Nat Butcher (10th minute) and Joey Manu (16th minute) to grab the lead.
Newcastle appeared to have responded with another try by Young, only to be denied by the video referee for a knock-on in the lead-up play.
The Roosters then lost key playmaker Luke Keary to a suspected broken jaw, but they appeared to take that setback in their stride, posting another try by winger Daniel Tupou soon afterwards.
A penalty goal by rookie halfback Sandon Smith gave the Roosters an 18-6 lead at the half-time break.
Newcastle reduced the deficit 15 minutes after the interval when Ponga and centre Dane Gagai combined to send Young over for his second try of the game.
Fourteen minutes, the Roosters made an error in attack and centre Bradman Best scooped up the ball and raced 75 metres to score.
That set up a nail-biting finish but the Roosters defend grimly until full-time to clinch two vital competition points.
