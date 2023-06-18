RECALLED outside-back Enari Tuala would "love to stay" at the Knights next year but admits his NRL opportunities could be few and far between this season.
The 24-year-old, who returned to the NRL side in Newcastle's 18-16 loss to the Roosters on Saturday, is one of nine off-contract players from the top-30 roster vying for just four remaining contract spots next season.
Having not featured in first grade since round one, Tuala's chances of being offered a new deal were starting to be in question, but Knights coach Adam O'Brien indicated last week the club was interested in re-signing him.
The versatile back, handed a start on the left wing after Greg Marzhew was stood down for missing the team bus, told the Newcastle Herald he was keen to ink a new deal with the Knights.
"Definitely, I'd love to stay here," Tuala said.
"But I'm letting my manager handle that.
"I'm not really thinking much about it, to be honest.
"I just want to play good footy and be consistent. I'll worry about that later."
One of Newcastle's NRL regulars prior to this year, playing in 66 of 70 games across 2020-22, Tuala said it had been an at times difficult campaign this year spending the first half of the season in NSW Cup. After missing the past 12 NRL games, he was pleased to finally get an opportunity, no matter the circumstances of his recall.
"It's been pretty tough," he said. "I had a couple of injuries at the start of the year.
"I've just been trying to get some game time in reserve grade. To be back in the NRL squad, I'm pretty happy."
The Cairns product was solid in his return, making 155 metres from 16 runs and a break that almost led to a try. His form has been similar in NSW Cup, scoring five tries in eight games.
The performances of Newcastle's back-line this year have largely kept Tuala at bay. Off-season recruit Marzhew has been a standout, while fellow winger Dom Young picked up where he left off last year.
Centres Bradman Best and Dane Gagai, two players who came into the season under pressure after difficult 2022 campaigns, have also been strong in most games.
Tuala said he felt like he started the campaign on the back foot, suffering a pec injury in the pre-season and missing both trials, and then injuring a hamstring.
But he said he was fit and "feeling good" now.
Marzhew, who has scored 10 tries in 10 games for Newastle, is expected to return next week against Penrith and Tuala admitted he may have to bide his time for another opportunity.
"I had big shoes to fill in Greg," he said.
"I just wanted to do my job for the team and put my best foot forward. We have that next-man-up mentality and I just need to stay ready."
Away from footy, Tuala has had an incredible six months following the birth of his first child, Anaiah, with partner Addielaina, in December.
Saturday's game was the first NRL match she has been at that Tuala has played in.
"She's growing real quick. I'm loving it," Tuala, who joined the Knights from the Cowboys in 2019, said.
"It's changed heaps."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
