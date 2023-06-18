Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby union: Maitland stun Merewether as Blacks' belief builds

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 18 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland fly-half Hare Meihana set up two tries as the Blacks stunned competition leaders Merewether 29-19 at Marcellin Park on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Maitland fly-half Hare Meihana set up two tries as the Blacks stunned competition leaders Merewether 29-19 at Marcellin Park on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell

MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham was confident from the first day of preseason that the Blacks had the personnel to contend for a Hunter Rugby Union premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.