MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham was confident from the first day of preseason that the Blacks had the personnel to contend for a Hunter Rugby Union premiership.
Now the players believe it as well.
Maitland produced their most complete performance of the season to trump Merewether 29-19 at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
"I have been talking for the last few weeks about being resilient under pressure," Cunningham said. "For us to achieve what we set out to do at the start of the year, we need to keep ticking off these little obstacles. Today was one of them.
"We have now gone through the second round undefeated going into Beaches next week. And we have now beaten everyone in the competition. The boys are confident and it grows every week. We need to keep building on that."
The loss was the Greens' first defeat of the campaign.
Until Saturday, the defending premiers, who were coming off back-to-back wins over University (42-5) and Wanderers (52-22), had rarely been put under the blowtorch.
Maitland started on the front foot and didn't let up.
Sam Callow, Pat Robards and Zane Dallinger were immense as the Blacks jumped to a 17-5 lead at the break.
Twice Merewether cut the gap to five points in the second half - 17-12 and 24-19 - but the Blacks kicked again.
The match-sealer in the 77th minute was a snapshot of a quality contest.
From a lineout, Maitland, hit the ball up in the centre of the park through Nick Davidson. They immediately came back to the left. Fly-half Hare Meihana sent a long ball to a flying Pat Batey. The fullback had forwards in front of him and drew two, before unleashing winger Aidan Precopis. He burned off the cover and then bumped off fullback Sam Rouse to score in the corner. Game over.
"The players stuck to the game plan and it generated two of our tries," Cunningham said. "We knew if we could compress them in defence, it might open a few opportunities out wide and we scored a couple of really nice tries. There was an intercept in there as well. But that all comes from pressure and the guys getting up in their face."
Lachy Milton, playing in a new position of outside centre, and Rhys Bray were outstanding for the Greens.
At Passmroe Oval, University No.8 Toa Havea crashed over from close range in injury time to snatch a 31-all draw with Hamilton.
Hamilton led 14-0 early, 14-10 at half-time and looked as though they had sealed the win when prop Joe Tivoli crashed over for a 31-24 lead in the 77th minute.
At No.2 Sportsground, hooker Cameron Rowse scored a treble as Wanderers ended a four-game losing streak with a 52-7 demolition over Southern Beaches.
Meanwhile, Hunter players Rhys Bray, Toa Havea, Sam Callow, Mick Taylor and Hamish McKie have been selected in a 36-man NSW Country training squad.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
