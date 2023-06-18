Kris Lees-trained Brudenell set for hot winter campaign

Kris Lees believed Brudenell would make a handy horse for winter racing in Sydney because of his ability to handle wet tracks.
The three-year-old, though, showed he is that and more by winning on a good track at Rosehill in his Saturday city grade debut.
The Russian Revolution gelding, an $80,000 yearling buy for Lees and his syndicate, took his prizemoney to $231,800 with the $98,750 pay day. His eight starts include five wins.
"It's a good return for the owners," Lees said.
"There's some good local people in the horse, a lot of owners, so they are having some fun, which is what it's about."
Saturday's success in an 1100m benchmark 72 handicap for three and four year olds also pushed Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons past 100 winners for the season and extended his lead in the Sydney apprentices' premiership to five.
Gibbons, who is suspended from June 20-30, now has 63 victories in town to lead Zac Lloyd (58) and Tyler Schiller (55) with six weeks left in the season.
Gibbons used Brudenell's early speed to cross and lead from gate 10 on Saturday before trying to steal a gap in the straight. Waverider Buoy lunged late but Brudenell hung on in a photo finish.
Brudenell was first-up from a 12-week break and two trials, and Lees will now target another Saturday city race.
"It's the right time of year for him," Lees said.
"We put him away for the winter because we knew he could handle wet tracks, but we found a pretty firm deck yesterday, so it shows he's very versatile.
"The fact he's got natural gate speed is always a huge advantage. It makes barriers not as important.
"We race for such good prizemoney in Sydney, so he'll go to a benchmark 78 in three weeks' time."
Gibbons expected Brudenell to improve again.
"When you grab hold of him, it's like you're on train tracks," Gibbons told Sky Racing on Saturday.
"He just finds that rail and tows you as far as you want. I was just getting a little bit worried that last bit. I'm going, he's first-up, please be fit enough, and luck Kris did his job properly.
"He's nice and woolly, and he's going to take a lot from that. I think he's a pretty handy horse, and I think he only finds what he needs to as well, so onwards and upwards."
The win, and a double at Coffs Harbour on Friday, took Lees to second on the NSW trainers' standings this season on 112.5, just ahead of James Cummings (110). He added to that on Sunday with a double at Port Macquarie with Cirebon and Orlabent.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.