Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Rugby League: Adam Bettridge to replace Phil Williams as Central coach in 2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
June 18 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CENTRAL will change coaches next season with Adam Bettridge returning to the Newcastle Rugby League ranks and replacing current Butcher Boys mentor Phil Williams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.