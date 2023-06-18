CENTRAL will change coaches next season with Adam Bettridge returning to the Newcastle Rugby League ranks and replacing current Butcher Boys mentor Phil Williams.
Bettridge coached Macquarie to a premiership in 2017 and, following a stint at the Knights, led the Rebels representative squad to a NSW Country Championships title earlier this year.
Williams, who played during a golden era at Kurri in the 1990s, previously coached the Bulldogs and joined Central in 2019 via the Rebels. He's been in charge at St John Oval for five campaigns.
The club confirmed the switch for 2024 on Sunday.
"The club thought it was time for a change," Central president Heath Anderson told the Newcastle Herald.
"It was a very hard decision, a very emotional decision. We value Phil so much and he's been a big part of the club. He's done a remarkable job, a really good job.
"You want to go forward and it's a good appointment. We're confident Adam will build on what Phil's left. And Phil hasn't finished yet."
On the field and Central kept themselves within reach of a finals spot following a "great escape" at Kurri Sportsground on Saturday.
The Butcher Boys scored out wide off the last play to level proceedings before five-eighth Steven Dengate slotted a conversion to seal the dramatic 34-32 victory.
Central now sit equal sixth on 12 points, four shy of the play-offs with six regular rounds left.
The remaining four results on the weekend went the way of top-five teams.
Ladder-leaders Maitland, Souths and The Entrance all got the job done on Sunday while Wyong picked up another two points on Saturday.
Maitland coach Matt Lantry was pleased with a "dominant" display, the visitors crossing for 30 unanswered points to finish the game and beat Northern Hawks 52-10 at Tomaree Sportsground. The Pickers were in front 22-6 at the main break.
Souths extended their winning streak to seven straight matches, finishing with a one-sided flurry to defeat Macquarie 40-18 at Townson Oval after trailing by two until midway through the second half. Souths hooker Mitch Black scored twice and kicked six conversions for a personal tally of 20 points.
The Entrance held on to overcome Wests 30-25 at EDSACC Oval, coach Jamy Forbes saying "it got a bit close in the end, but we'll take the two points". The Tigers were up 30-13 before conceding two converted tries late in the piece. Wests halfback Luke Walsh kicked a field goal to break a 6-all deadlock on the brink of half-time.
Wyong accounted for Lakes 30-18 at Cahill Oval.
Cessnock remain in second position after the bye.
LADDER: Maitland 22; Cessnock 19; Souths, Wyong 18; The Entrance 16; Macquarie, Central 12; Wests 11; Lakes 10; Northern 6; Kurri 2.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
