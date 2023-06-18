Injured Aberglasslyn Ants player flown to John Hunter Hospital

The local rugby league community is reeling with an Aberglasslyn Ants player flown to John Hunter Hospital with critical injuries sustained in a match against Fingal Bay on Saturday, June 17.
The player's name has not been released, but he is believed to be in his 20s.
NSW Ambulance was called to a football field on Rocky Point Road, Fingal Bay about 3.30pm on Saturday 17 June, 2023.
"At the scene paramedics attended to a man aged in his 20s with a head injury who was unconscious," an ambulance media spokesperson said.
"The patient was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle, for assessment."
The news has rocked the Hunter sporting community which has been mourning the loss of several much-loved members of the Singleton Roosters Australian Football Club in last Sunday's Greta bus tragedy which claimed 10 lives..
The Aberglasslyn RLFC, which has received dozens of messages of support, said in an online statement: "Our little family is in shock, along with the wider rugby league community. We are humbled by the support received so far. At this stage we are respecting the privacy of the player and his family but hold them in our hearts."
