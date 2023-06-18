JAKOB Dorricott completed a fairytale farewell but coach Peter Astley warned the Newcastle Falcons will need to find their mojo if they are to push for a NBL1 East championship.
With a "Dorr-i-cott" chant threatening to lift the roof off the Newcastle Basketball Stadium, the home-grown guard and favourite son landed a three-point bomb with 10 seconds remaining to ice a 62-45 win over Ku-ring-gai on Saturday night.
Dorricott, who has been an ever present in Newcastle representative teams since he was nine, begins a new job as development coach at South Australian powerhouse club Sturt on Monday.
"You talk about fairytale moments, it could not have been better for him," Falcons coach Peter Astley said. "At the start of the fourth quarter, I could hear the "we want Dorri" chant. I got him back in and he hit a three at the end. The whole stadium went nuts. It was pretty emotional."
Dorricott had earlier hit a buzzer-beating prayer from way beyond the three-point line to end the first half.
It was an otherwise cold shooting night for the Falcons.
Fortunately the Spiders were freezing.
Four minutes elapsed before the first basket - a runaway layup by Falcons' import Anthony Gaines.
The home side led 11-2 at quarter-time. The Falcons found their range in the second quarter, out-scoring the visitor's 25-13 to open a 36-16 lead at the main break.
The lead ballooned to 26 points early in the third, before the Falcons went cold again.
The Spiders got within 11 points in the final quarter but never really threatened.
"Defensively we were OK. Offensively we shot like a bunch of boof heads," Astley said.
Ryan Beisty had 15 points and 15 rebounds, but drained just five of 15 from the floor and one of seven from long range.
Reed Nottage was a shining light with 17 points at 50 per cent.
"Reed looked like he was going to explode but got in foul trouble and couldn't get back into it. Others just struggled to put the ball in the hoop," Astley said
"We are lacking consistency. We have had games where we have shot the ball extremely well for a quarter or two quarters, then we struggle again."
The victory kept the Falcons in seventh spot with a 9-6 win-loss record.
"The next couple of weeks will determine where we are at," Astley said. "We have Inner West Bulls (13-2), then Sydney (6-9) away and Norths (12-3) at home. We could finish anywhere from third to having an early beer."
It was also a fond farewell for Falcons women's guard Emily Foy, who jets out for US college, St Mary's, this week.
Foy dropped 24-points and hauled in 11 rebounds as the Falcons embarrassed the Spiders 123-47 to strengthen their hold on second place.
Kate Kingham put on a shooting clinic, posting a game-high 31 points, including nine three-pointers at 52.9 per cent.
US import had her best game with 23-points at 75 per cent and five assists.
Fellow American Nicole Munger recorded a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double, despite only playing 19 minutes.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
