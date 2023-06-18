Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Greta bus crash: Newcastle Knights pay their respects to victims and survivors

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
June 18 2023 - 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newcastle Knights paid their respects to Greta bus crash victims and survivors before Saturday's game. Picture by Marina Neil
The Newcastle Knights paid their respects to Greta bus crash victims and survivors before Saturday's game. Picture by Marina Neil

THE NEWCASTLE Knights paid their respects to victims of the horror Greta bus crash with a minute's silence at Saturday's game against the Sydney Roosters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.