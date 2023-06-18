THE NEWCASTLE Knights paid their respects to victims of the horror Greta bus crash with a minute's silence at Saturday's game against the Sydney Roosters.
Players huddled together wearing black armbands and the crowd of nearly 14,000 people fell silent in honour of the victims, the survivors, first responders and loved ones whose lives have been irrevocably marred by the loss.
Last Sunday's crash, which killed 10 people and injured numerous others, has seen grief sweep across the Hunter and the nation.
Newcastle Knights players will also donate personal memorabilia to help fundraising efforts.
The bus was carrying wedding guests when it overturned at a roundabout in the Hunter Valley on June 11.
The bride, groom and a number of the guests are associated with sports clubs including the Singleton Roosters AFL club and the Warrandyte Cricket Club.
The driver of the bus, 58-year-old Brett Andrew Button, is facing numerous charges related to the crash.
Players and fans at rugby league and AFL games across Australia have paid tribute to the victims of last week's tragedy.
All local AFL games were cancelled at the weekend as a mark of respect.
Near the scene of the crash, an outpouring of support can be seen in a mass of floral tributes and cards with words of condolence.
More public memorial services and liturgies will be held across the Hunter this week.
A liturgy will be held at Newcastle's Sacred Heart Cathedral at 6pm on Tuesday. A service will also be held at St Patrick's Church at Singleton at 6pm on Thursday.
