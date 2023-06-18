HUNTER Wildfires face the prospect of losing a second key forward to a serious ankle injury in two games.
Hooker-turned-breakaway Hamish Moore suffered a suspected syndnesmosis injury in the Wildfires' 50-21 loss to Eastwood at TJ Milner Oval on Saturday.
Moore got folded attempted a jackal at the breakdown. He played out the game but was in severe pain afterwards and will go for scans on Monday.
Breakaway Donny Freeman suffered a similar injury in the 31-10 win over Easts a fortnight ago and is expected to be sidelined for another month.
"Fingers crossed Hamish is not too bad," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "His foot got stuck under a player as he was cleaned out. The referee stopped play, but Hamish said he was OK. He is tough but once it cooled down after the game, he is was in all sorts of pain."
The Wildfires were given a stark reminder by Eastwood that you can't afford a bad 20-minute spell in the Shute Shield.
The Wildfires led 21-19 at half-time. Their three tries came from a dominant set piece.
Hooker Andrew Tuala scored off a driving maul from a lineout and powerhouse No.8 Tiueti Asi twice crashed over from the back of a scrum.
The visitors held the advantage until 10 minutes into the second half. Eastwood winger Daniel Ala capitalised from a turnover to cross in the corner.
From there, NSW Waratahs fly-half Tane Edmed took control as the home side ran in tries in the 58th minute, 64th, 71st and 75th to lead 50-21.
Tuala crossed for his second on full-time to earn a bonus point for the Wildfires.
"We couldn't get out of our own territory in the second half," Coleman lamented. "Tane Edmed was awesome. He directed them around the park, took on the line and was a threat. He was the difference.
"We have to get better at stopping momentum when the game swings the opposition's way. We haven't conceded that many points in a long time.
"We had a really good chat after the game. The competition is so close. We have said it numerous times, if you don't turn up for the day, or even 20 minutes, you get pumped."
The Wildfires slipped from first to third spot on 39 points, a point behind leaders Norths. They are away to second-placed Manly on Saturday.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
