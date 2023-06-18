Newcastle Herald
Adam Ruggari pacer Far Out Bro lands Menangle win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 18 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:00pm
Far Our Bro winning the Hunter title in 2022. Picture by Peter Stoop, NHRC
Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari will look for more Menangle targets with Far Our Bro after the 2022 Hunter Championship winner bounced back with a strong victory on Saturday night.

