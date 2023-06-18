Adam Ruggari pacer Far Out Bro lands Menangle win

Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari will look for more Menangle targets with Far Our Bro after the 2022 Hunter Championship winner bounced back with a strong victory on Saturday night.
Far Out Bro, a six-year-old, and driver Cam Hart gained a one-out trail mid-race to stalk the leaders in the eighth at Menangle before finishing best for a 1.5m win in 1:53:8. It was Far Out Bro's first victory since prevailing at Newcastle in February.
"It was a good effort," Ruggari said. "He'd been racing well at Newcastle. His times had been really good but he'd had no luck at all his last four or fives starts there.
"During the winter, a lot of the better horses head north, so he probably struck a weaker race at Menangle than he's been racing at Newcastle, so it worked out well with the extra dollars.
"It was a bit of a drop in grade and we were lucky to get Cam Hart on."
On Monday at Newcastle, Ruggari has two runners - What For and Bettor A Girl - on the program and they clash in race four.
What For has gate one and is coming off a fourth at Tamworth last Thursday. Bettor A Girl finished well back in 10th at Newcastle on Friday night and has gate three.
Ruggari expected Clayton Harmey's Bettor Cheer, a last-start winner in New Zealand, to be the testing material.
"What For has been very consistent, but I don't think he handled the trip to Tamworth very well," Ruggari said. "I expect him to go better there tomorrow, but obviously Clayton's horse is first up from New Zealand, and they are always hard to beat.
"I expect mine to fill a place at least."
"Bettor A Girl, I was disappointed with her run on Friday, so I expect her to do better. I'll change a bit of gear on her and see if we can get more speed out of her."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
