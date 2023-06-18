Peter Akers expects a wide box to suit fast-starter Patchy Rum when the Greta trainer tries to keep his streak of local winners going at Maitland on Monday night.
Patchy Rum powered to a two-length victory in 22.67 seconds over 400m in a 4th/5th grade event at Maitland last Monday and he will contest the same distance in the 10th and final race on the program.
From box seven last week, Patchy Rum has the six, with a vacant box on his inside, this week for a non-graded contest.
"He's up in grade a bit tomorrow but it's not an overly strong open class field," Akers said on Sunday.
"He's got a bit of toe and I'm quietly confident he can win.
"He goes good at Maitland. He likes the big one-turn track, and he's probably well boxed out there.
"I prefer him out wide than inside. Most of his good form is from outside boxes because he tracks in the middle, he runs a centre line, and when he draws the inside he gets crowded and he wants to get to the outside of them.
"Last week he went 5.26 [seconds] to the first mark, and not many dogs would lead him doing that. That's almost a first-section record, so he should be in front."
Since Patchy Rum's win, Akers has had victories with his only starters - All Rum and Sage Sheree - at The Gardens on Friday and Saturday respectively.
"All Rum's won 16 now and he's going really good," he said.
"The one on Saturday, she's a good little bitch and that was only her second start. She will go on to win some good races.
"I've got five from that litter and they are all bitches out of my brood bitch, Mac Molly. She's probably about the third slowest out of them. But they will all win races and that was a good effort from her."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
