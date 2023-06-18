THE disqualification of former Newcastle councillor Allan 'Robbo' Robinson from holding public office for two years sends a clear signal to all, says deputy mayor Declan Clausen who has welcomed the outcome.
The NSW Civil Administrative Tribunal has found eight complaints proven against the former jockey and Footy Show star relating to his behaviour as a member of the City of Newcastle council between June 2019 and February 2020.
The tribunal found Mr Robinson guilty of misconduct and bringing the council into disrepute for making homophobic, derogatory remarks and for repeatedly interjecting at council meetings, disregarding attempts to bring him to order, and refusing to withdraw disparaging remarks.
The former councillor also repeated his comments to journalists, via email and during an interview.
Councillor Clausen, who was one of Mr Robinson's targets, said the "rare and significant decision" underscored the seriousness of Mr Robinson's conduct.
"The homophobic abuse I received was unrelenting," Mr Clausen said in a statement issued to the Newcastle Herald.
"The Tribunal's decision is welcome, and sends a clear signal to all that blatant homophobia and sexism is inappropriate in all workplaces, including the council chamber.
The decision, which means Mr Robinson will be unable to stand for civic office at the 2024 local government election, meant the community was being protected from Robinson's "high-profile homophobic behaviour", Cr Clausen said.
"In addition to homophobia, the Tribunal found that Mr Robinson engaged in sexist and unwanted behaviour towards multiple female councillors. While his comments directed toward me attracted the most media interest, his actions towards my female colleagues were equally egregious."
The current council had since been able to engage "respectfully" in debates about contentious issues, despite their political differences, he said.
"The NCAT's decision to disqualify Mr Robinson from running in next year's election sends a clear message to all in politics about the conduct our community expects of elected representatives."
Mr Robinson has formerly been forced to apologise publicly over homophobic slurs he made against the deputy lord mayor who took him to the NSW Anti-Discrimination Board.
The apology, which appeared in the Newcastle Herald, said: "I, Cr Allan Robinson, wish to apologise to Cr Declan Clausen ... for a series of incidents over a number of months in which I used language and actions in formal council meetings and in the media that were homophobic, discriminatory and disrespectful...".
Senior member of the NSW Civil Administrative Tribunal Robert Titterton said in his judgement handed down last week that if Mr Robinson was returned to public office it would pose an "unacceptable risk" to the public.
That risk involved, potentially, detrimental effects on local government.
"I accept that when conduct of the type engaged in by Mr Robinson occurs, then the ability of a council to act fairly, ethically and without bias in the interests of the local community is compromised," Mr Titterton said.
It is possibly the longest ban of its kind, according to counsel for the NSW Office of Local Government.
Arguing for a three-year period of disqualification, Matthew Cobb-Clark, for the government, said he was aware of just one other case in which a councillor had been banned from holding public office.
In that case, there were only four grounds for the application, and the councillor was disqualified for just three months.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
