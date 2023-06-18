Andrew Johns declares Kalyn Ponga should "never" play five-eighth again

KNIGHTS legend Andrew Johns has declared Kalyn Ponga should "never" be asked to play five-eighth again after regaining form and confidence since returning to fullback.
Ponga was easily Newcastle's best player in Saturday's 18-16 loss to the Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium, making 240 attacking metres, two line breaks and throwing the final pass for the opening try of the match, scored by winger Dominic Young.
It was a far cry from the tentative, uncertain performance he produced at five-eighth in Newcastle's 43-12 hammering from Parramatta on April 28.
Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien reinstated Ponga to his usual fullback role three weeks ago, and since then the Knights have beaten Manly and suffered narrow losses to Brisbane and the Roosters.
O'Brien has not ruled out the possibility of using Ponga as pivot in future, but Johns was adamant that should not happen when asked for his opinion on Channel Nine's Sunday Footy Show.
"Never again," said Johns, who is also employed as a consultant on Newcastle's coaching staff.
"I was quite vocal about it from day one. Fullback's his spot.
"Would you move [James] Tedesco from fullback, at the peak of his powers? Would you move Billy Slater?
"Would you move Sam Thaiday to five-eighth at his best?"
Ponga's contribution was one of the few positives to emerge on a frustrating day for the majority of spectators in the 21,966-strong crowd.
"He's been great for us," O'Brien said of his captain.
"Everything that we did good in the second half, he had his hands on - anything good that we did with the ball.
"And I think he's been like that for a few weeks now. He's been really good."
Ponga, however, was far from satisfied.
"I'm a part of why we weren't that great in the first half, so I'm pretty disappointed," he said. "It's a team thing.
I know our second half, when we were playing confidently, we looked really good.
"But I had a hand in that first half with my numbering. So I'm pretty disappointed in that sense.
"And we lost. I want to win."
The other highlight from a Novocastrian viewpoint was a two-try effort from winger Dominic Young, against the club he will join next season.
The towering Englishman now has 16 tries for the season, joining Parramatta's Maika Sivo on top of the individual tryscoring tally.
Before Young, no Knights player had scored 16 tries in a season since James McManus (19) 10 years ago.
"I feel like he's developed well this year," Roosters coach Trent Robinson said of Young.
"Obviously the normal coach-speak is wait until next year, and that's what I'll give you.
"But I've obviously been watching him closely and they [Newcastle] are doing a really good job developing him here as well."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.