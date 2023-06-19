A 22 year-old woman has been arrested following a police operation in response to an unauthorised protest on the rail corridor in Kooragang.
Blockade Australia protester Raffi, was suspended in the air, blocking a main coal freight line in Newcastle on Monday morning, June 19.
The climate activist positioned herself with a 'bipod' and ropes to swing over the rail line on Wagtail Way.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 7.15am, following reports a group had gathered at the location.
Officers attached to Newcastle City Police District attended and with assistance from Police Rescue, the woman was removed safely from the structure and arrested at about 10.40am.
She was taken to Waratah Police Station and inquiries into the incident continue.
Blockade Australia livestreamed the protest on social media where Raffi said "We need rapid, large-scale immediate changes."
"We need to put everything we have into this right now, it's a global crisis.
"We have the science, we have the technology, we have enough to meet everyone's basic needs, we have the compassion.
"There is also hope if we sit with the scariness, acknowledge it and take action."
She said people had the power to "disrupt and transform the colonial project known as Australia".
"Everyday people are feeling disenfranchised and disempowered. We're breaking that down by building a resistance movement that disrupts pinch-points in this destructive machine."
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Nick Bielby is a crime reporter who has been with the Newcastle Herald since 2017.
