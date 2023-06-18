Newcastle Herald
Blockade Australia protester blocks coal line at Kooragang, Newcastle

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 19 2023 - 8:18am, first published 7:35am
Climate protester Raffi at Kooragang on June 19. Picture supplied
A climate protester has blocked - and is preparing to swing, suspended in the air - over a main coal freight line in Newcastle.

