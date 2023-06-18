A climate protester has blocked - and is preparing to swing, suspended in the air - over a main coal freight line in Newcastle.
Blockade Australia activist Raffi positioned herself with a 'bipod' and ropes at Kooragang early on the morning of June 19.
The protest has been reported to Newcastle police, who were believed to be on their way to the scene at the time of publication.
A NSW Police spokesperson called the protest "unauthorised".
"We need rapid, large-scale immediate changes," Raffi said in a social media livestream of the protest.
"We need to put everything we have into this right now, it's a global crisis.
"We have the science, we have the technology, we have enough to meet everyone's basic needs, we have the compassion.
"There is also hope if we sit with the scariness, acknowledge it and take action."
