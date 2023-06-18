Fatal end to police pursuit: armed man dies at Stockton Beach

A CRITICAL incident investigation has been launched after a man involved in a police pursuit died from a self-inflicted wound.
Just after 9pm Sunday Port Stephens-Hunter police were called to a home in Sproule Crescent, Thornton, over concerns for a man's welfare.
Police were told the 36-year-old man, who was armed with a firearm, had left the property in a vehicle.
The vehicle was located travelling on Newline Road, Seaham, a short time later.
When the vehicle did not stop, a police pursuit was initiated.
The vehicle came to a stop near Stockton Beach, Williamtown, and the man ran onto the beach.
According to police, they found him dead on the beach having suffered a self-inflicted wound.
A crime scene was established and a critical incident team from Tuggerah Lakes Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident. That investigation will be subject to an independent review.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
