The man died 'of self-inflicted' wounds on Stockton Beach after a police pursuit

Updated June 19 2023 - 7:56am, first published 7:39am
Fatal end to police pursuit: armed man dies at Stockton Beach
A CRITICAL incident investigation has been launched after a man involved in a police pursuit died from a self-inflicted wound.

