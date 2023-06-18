Newcastle Herald
Hamilton South house with entry-level price tag draws $1.61 million result

By Jade Lazarevic
Updated June 23 2023 - 9:34am, first published June 19 2023 - 8:31am
This three-bedroom home at 2 Pulver Street, Hamilton South sold at auction for $1.61 million on Saturday with Salt Property's Lyndall Allan. Picture supplied.
A 1930s double brick home in Hamilton South with an entry-level price tag for the suburb earned the sellers a strong profit after it was sold at auction on Saturday.

