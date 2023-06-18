A 1930s double brick home in Hamilton South with an entry-level price tag for the suburb earned the sellers a strong profit after it was sold at auction on Saturday.
Listed with a guide of $1.4 million to $1.45 million, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2 Pulver Street sold under the hammer for $1.61 million.
It was last sold five years ago for $965,000, according to CoreLogic.
Listing agent Lyndall Allan from Salt Property said the home appealed to a wide range of buyers throughout the three-week campaign, including young couples, downsizers and investors.
"We had huge interest in this one," Ms Allan said.
"We had 67 inspections over the three open homes, which is well above the average, and multiple second viewings.
"It was an incredible response and I think that was due to the fact it was appealing to a broad demographic."
The median house value in Hamilton South is $1.43 million.
We spoke with the agent about the auction and the result:
The property: A newly renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom rendered double brick home in Hamilton South, within walking distance to Hamilton South Public School. The home included original features such as leadlight doors and windows, polished timber floors and picture rails. Modern additions included the kitchen with stone benchtops, skylights, a master bedroom with ensuite, ducted air conditioning, and an alfresco area with Merbau decking.
What made this property special? There was a lot of interest in this property due to what it had to offer which was entry-level for a home in that area. The biggest appeal was that it was a beautifully presented home in a highly sought-after location which most people are generally priced out of. It was affordable for the area, on a really sought-after street and zoned for Hamilton South Primary School which is always a drawcard for young families. For downsizers, it was a relatively low maintenance home in an easy, convenient flat location. The north-facing yard was another huge drawcard for buyers.
How many registered bidders? We had five registered bidders at the auction.
Where were the potential buyers from? All of the bidders were from the Newcastle area except for one from Sydney. The property was sold to a buyer from Carrington.
How did the auction unfold? There was typically a lot of nervous energy to start with, with some really keen bidders which ranged from downsizers, younger couples and singles. The auction was slow to start but once the bids started it kicked it off. We had an opening bid of $1.375 million. Three of the registered bidders were actively involved in the auction. The bidding went up in increments of $25,000 and we ended up doing some mid-auction negotiations, so it did stall for a moment and then we negotiated a price with the highest bidder and it sold under the hammer.
Was the result a surprise? I would say that it was a fantastic result. It was our second auction this month. We had four registered bidders at 71 Parkway Avenue, Cooks Hill a few weeks ago which sold also well above reserve for $3.86 million. From what our auctioneer told me, the average number of bidders at auction at the moment is 1.8, so we are very cautious to make sure we auction the right stock because of that. A property such as Pulver Street which appealed to such a broad demographic is perfect for an auction.
