How did the auction unfold? There was typically a lot of nervous energy to start with, with some really keen bidders which ranged from downsizers, younger couples and singles. The auction was slow to start but once the bids started it kicked it off. We had an opening bid of $1.375 million. Three of the registered bidders were actively involved in the auction. The bidding went up in increments of $25,000 and we ended up doing some mid-auction negotiations, so it did stall for a moment and then we negotiated a price with the highest bidder and it sold under the hammer.