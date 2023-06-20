Brad Cox, with Caitlyn Shadbolt - Cambridge Hotel
Celebrating The Kinks: Ray Davies Birthday Bash - Qirkz In The Hunter
The Spozeduh's, with Will Mitchell - Hamilton Station Hotel
Sarah Yagki, Elestial, Statik - Hamilton Station Hotel front bar
Farewell Party ft. Illy, 360, Arno Faraji, Dawn Laird, Drapht, JK-47, Lowblow, Seth Sentry, Sophiya, Thundamentals, Triple One, Talaki - Cambridge Hotel
Joe Camilleri and Paul Grabowsky - Lizotte's
The Sea Gypsies, with The Appointments - Stag & Hunter Hotel
The Beautiful Monument, with Eat Your Heart Out, Headstrong - Hamilton Station Hotel
19-Twenty - Qirkz In The Hunter
Fettuccini, Litche - Oriental Hotel
Farewell Party ft. Peking Duk (DJ set), Adam Newling, The Rubens, Jack River, Northeast Party House, L D R U, Raave Tapes, Boo Seeka, Hey Astro, Rum Jungle, Clypso, Jayteehazard - Cambridge Hotel
Kingswood, with Good Corn Liquor - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Headletter, with Catpiss, A Decade Drifting, Herd Immunity - Hamilton Station Hotel
Dragon, with Pete Drummond - Lizotte's
James Thomson - Oriental Hotel
Farewell Party ft. Grinspoon, British India, Smith Street Band, Hope D, Dune Rats, Polish Club, Gooch Palms, Press Club, Loons, The Hard Aches, Cooks & Bakers, Jayteehazard - Cambridge Hotel
Sarah McLeod, with Kara Jayne - Lizotte's
Snooper (USA), Busted Head Racket, Exit Mould - Hamilton Station Hotel
Joe McManus - Qirkz In The Hunter
Adam Miller Trio - Oriental Hotel
