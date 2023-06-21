It's closing in on a year since TINTA opened on the shores of Lake Macquarie at Belmont. July 29, to be exact.
Managing director Ben Stehr and his team have worked hard to get the restaurant to where it is now: a destination in itself. The stunning waterfront view is rivalled by TINTA's impressive food and wine offering and the standard of its service.
And the good news is, there's another new menu for TINTA fans to explore.
"I'm really, really happy with what Zek [Klietz] and his team have put together for winter at TINTA," Stehr says. "It tastes and looks incredible and I reckon it's our best menu yet.
"We've moved to large and small plates from the share style for the off-peak season. We feel it's a little more accessible for everyone (we're all feeling the pinch, right?) and will likely be part of TINTA's seasonality.
"You'll see more warmer dishes - the Etty Bay barramundi on the seafood chowder and the Ora King Salmon over the yellow curry are just incredible - and we're welcoming back the squid ink spaghetti. And, of course, the crowd favourite lobster roll will be on every menu of ours, regardless of the season."
The baked hokkaido scallops with a ponzu butter emulsion are still there, too, in case you were wondering.
The waterfront restaurant is also collaborating with Hunter Vallery wineries for a monthly Wine & Dine dinner series. Tickets are now on sale at tintabelmont.com.au for the following:
The only way is up for Tobias, aka The Little Entrepreneur, a young cook from Wallsend who grows fresh herbs and chillies to sell. He also makes and sells his very own gourmet chilli jams, relishes, pestos and butter (lemon or lime). You can find him on Facebook and Instagram.
Hatted Hunter Valley restaurant Yellow Billy has a Kings Table feast coming up and this time, it's a little different: the hangi pit will be the hero of the day.
"Starting at noon you will be treated to a dining and drinking feast that will take in and use our lovely property and surroundings," says sommelier Pat Hester.
"There will be a meet and greet plus a quick chat, canapes and a drink in our courtyard, and we then move to our garden bed for an interactive snack (pick or harvest your own vegetable/herbs/flowers) with a beverage pairing. This is followed by a talk from chef Sam Alexander at our hangi pit where protein pieces and vegetables will be cooking, to be served later in the day. Then we move on to our restaurant for small plates, mains and sides, dessert and cheese.
"We have a custom-built hangi pit near our garden beds made from an old mining truck tyre hub. It's pretty special and we only get to use it now and again for special occasions. This is the King's Table Event we always wanted to do."
I attended the first Kings Table event last year and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. The food, the wine, the service ... Yellow Billy never disappoints. Grab your ticket by phoning 6574 7204, emailing contact@yellowbillyrestaurant.com or visiting yellowbillyrestaurant.com.
The 2023 Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival is on this Saturday, June 24, at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley. Buy your ticket online now for $15 per person or $25 on the day. Children under 18 years are admitted free.
Buds & Beads is about to launch a range of 200ml piccolo bottles of low sugar, non-alcoholic sparkling tea. Best friends of 30 years, Jo Thomas and Karina Barry, launched the business last year. You might remember Jo - she was previously executive marketing manager at Reflections Holiday Parks and general manager of the Hunter Valley Wine & Tourism Association. Visit budsandbeads.com.au or @budsandbeadstea on Instagram. My favourite is the Silver Needles (Silver Needles tea blend, rose and vanilla). An aromatic delight.
MasterChef Australia alumni Steph de Sousa has been air-frying up a storm in her Warners Bay kitchen in recent weeks. She sets herself budget-friendly cooking challenges, too, which are fun and timely, given the current cost of living crisis.
The next Slow Food Hunter Valley Earth Market is on July 6 at The Levee, Maitland (8.30am to 1pm).
Cocktails and cob loaves are on the menu right now at The Lost Souls on Darby Street in Newcastle.
Juanita's Gourmet Pizza, Pasta & Ribs is now open at Belmont.
Tintilla Estate at Pokolbin now offers fireside wine tasting with a cheese platter on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday during winter. Book at tintilla.com.au.
Cantina Las Salsa Picante has opened at The Lass O'Gowrie Hotel in Wickham (Wednesday to Friday from 6pm).
The 11th annual GABS Tap Showcase returns to the Grain Store at Newcastle East this week (Thursday and Friday, 11.30am to 10.30pm).
Chris Morrison (QT Hotels) and Cameron Mackenzie (Four Pillars) have put their heads together (again) to create something new: Gilded Chaos Gin. This limited edition is now pouring at QT Newcastle.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.