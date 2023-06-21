"There will be a meet and greet plus a quick chat, canapes and a drink in our courtyard, and we then move to our garden bed for an interactive snack (pick or harvest your own vegetable/herbs/flowers) with a beverage pairing. This is followed by a talk from chef Sam Alexander at our hangi pit where protein pieces and vegetables will be cooking, to be served later in the day. Then we move on to our restaurant for small plates, mains and sides, dessert and cheese.