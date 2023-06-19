Branxton dogs Vamoose and Johnny Red power into Thunderbolt final

Vamoose opened as the $3 favourite for the $75,000-to-the-winner Thunderbolt final on Saturday night after successful semi-finals at Grafton for Branxton trainers Susan Smith and John Miles.
Smith-trained Vamoose, an odds-on favourite in the 350m qualifier from box three after winning his heat at the track, overcame an early check while battling for the lead in the fourth and final semi on Sunday night to surge to the front and win by two lengths in 20.23 seconds..
Smith's partner, Miles, had three Richmond heat winners in the semis and Johnny Red was able to win through to the decider.
He started brilliantly from box six to lead semi No.2 before holding on by three-quarters of a length in 19.89.
Vamoose then drew box two for the final, and Johnny Red the one. Johnny Red was $4.60 for the decider.
"We were screaming at home," Smith told thedogs.com.au. "This is just great. All these dogs come from the same dam line. Five generations it goes back. It's just a fantastic breed.
"We're just two oldies here and all we do is the dogs, and all we do is just look after them.
"It's a long way to go up to Grafton when you're old, and if we did go next week we would have to stay overnight and we have dogs here that need to be looked after.
"We might just stay home again but we'll be dancing around in here like we were tonight if either of them happen to win."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
