ABBEY Harkin will continue her international career at next month's World Championships after being named in the Dolphins squad.
Coming off Olympic (2021) and Commonwealth Games (2022) debuts the last two years, Harkin was given the nod by Swimming Australia selectors following trials in Melbourne.
She'll now likely travel to Japan (July 23-30) for the 4x100m medley relay.
Kaylee McKeown (backstroke), Emma McKeon (butterfly) and Mollie O'Callghan (freestyle) took out their respective 100m disciplines at the recent trials.
Harkin, 25, posted a time of one minute and 7.20 seconds (1:07.20) in the 100m breaststroke final, outside both her personal best (1:06.88) and qualifier (1:06.40).
She won over the same distance at the Australian Championships on the Gold Coast in April. Her two main competitors, Chelsea Hodges and Jenna Strauch, remain sidelined with injury.
The upcoming meet in Fukuoka will mark Harkin's second World Championships in as many years, having swum the 100-200m double in Hungary in 2022.
Brisbane-based Harkin grew up in Maitland and trained at Warners Bay centre Coughlan's.
Ariarne Titmus, Kyle Chalmers and Zac Stubblety-Cook were among the stars listed in the 38-swimmer squad on Sunday night alongside World Championships rookie Kai Taylor, son of retired great Hayley Lewis.
"I'm excited about this team, we've got a great mix of experienced campaigners and some young blood coming through," Dolphins head coach Rohan Taylor told Swimming Australia media.
"These world championships are such an important stepping stone in a big 12 months before Paris Olympics [in 2024].
"We have an amazing team. They're hard-working, authentic and it's always about improvement. Our goal is to have as many high-ranked athletes going into meets and when we do that, we get conversions."
DOLPHINS: Bailey Armstrong, Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Shaun Champion, Abbey Connor, Isaac Cooper, Bianca Crisp, Lizzy Dekkers, Jenna Forrester, Maddy Gough, Alex Graham, Chelsea Gubecka, Abbey Harkin, Meg Harris, Shayna Jack, Moesha Johnson, Kyle Lee, Cameron McEvoy, Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown, Kiah Melverton, Tommy Neill, Mollie O'Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Sam Short, Nick Sloman, Brendon, Smith, Flynn Southam, Zac Stubblety-Cook, Kai Taylor, Matt, Temple, Brianna Throssell, Ariarne Titmus, Sam Williamson, Madi Wilson, Jack Wilson, Elijah Winnington, Brad Woodward.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
