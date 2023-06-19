Newcastle Herald
Hunter swimmer Abbey Harkin named in Australian team for World Championships

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated June 19 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 12:00pm
Hunter swimmer Abbey Harkin. Picture by Getty Images
ABBEY Harkin will continue her international career at next month's World Championships after being named in the Dolphins squad.

