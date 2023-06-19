CENTRAL came home with a wet sail, rocketed up the ladder and fell one short of a grand final appearance when Phil Williams first took charge in 2019.
Williams hopes the Butcher Boys can produce something similar over the last six rounds in 2023 as the mentor prepares to finish his time at the Newcastle Rugby League club.
"It would be nice to finish on a high, but we've got to play better than what we do every second week," Williams told the Newcastle Herald.
Central host The Entrance and Souths during the next fortnight before visiting Lakes and Wests. A bye breaks up a last-round appointment with Cessnock at Charlestown.
The Butcher Boys are unbeaten in their last four starts (two wins, two draws) and have only dropped one of their last six after opening 2023 with a 1-4 record.
Competition standings now have them equal sixth, four points outside the top five.
"We don't play Maitland [first], we don't play Wyong [fourth], we don't play Kurri [last] and we don't play the Hawks [second last]. We've [basically] got everyone else in between. The next two-or-three weeks will dictate where we go," he said.
Williams remains confident his squad can stay focused on the task at hand despite Central's mid-year coaching announcement, especially after rallying to beat the Bulldogs from the last play at Kurri Sportsground on Saturday.
"If they didn't back me they wouldn't have won that game. They still have that belief and will to win," he said.
In terms of the coaching decision itself, Williams said: "They asked me about four weeks ago what my feelings were and I said 'if you want me, you've got me'.
"They wanted to go in a different direction and it is what it is. That's footy and no hard feelings. I've enjoyed my time coaching these young men."
Williams describes a "challenging" tenure which includes: COVID-interrupted campaigns, this year's mass departure of experienced players and "devastating" death of Joel Dark in 2020.
He took over the reins at Central from Craig Miller (2017, 2018), who followed on from retiring captain-coach Rowan Kelly.
The Butcher Boys' last premiership was 1949 and they most recently reached a decider in 1963.
Meanwhile, Kurt Aldridge has signed with Cessnock and played reserve grade on the weekend having featured in last year's Newcastle RL grand final for Macquarie.
Cessnock have a top-of-the-table clash with hosts Maitland on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
