A man in his 60s was flown to John Hunter Hospital on Sunday afternoon after falling from his horse.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent by the NSW Ambulance to a rural property at Ellalong about 3.30pm on Sunday, following reports of a man suffering serious chest injuries after a heavy fall.
Local paramedics attached to the NSW Ambulance attended the property and began treatment before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team arrived.
The man was stabilised before being flown to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
A Hunter New England Local Health District spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald on Monday, the man remains in a "serious but stable condition".
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
