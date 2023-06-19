Newcastle Herald
Westpac Rescue Helicopter airlifts man from Ellalong property to John Hunter Hospital

Alanna Tomazin
Alanna Tomazin
June 19 2023
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent by the NSW Ambulance to a rural property at Ellalong.
A man in his 60s was flown to John Hunter Hospital on Sunday afternoon after falling from his horse.

