Wind farm idea needs grounded approach

In general, I do not think that removing monuments, statues, names, and so on dedicated to people of the past is a good move. I'd prefer to retain the name and tell the whole story, with all its nuances: the positives, the negatives, and the shades grey. In the present case though I'd join those voices that have in previous times plumped for the tweaking of the name to Albert Dangar Park. Augustus Albert Dangar owned number of acreages in Mayfield East, Waratah and Wickham, some of which he developed for urban living and some of which he donated for parkland. Of course, Dangar's land was Aboriginal land, as was all land occupied by our colonisers and this illustrates Gavin Green's broader point about the horrendous injustices of invasion and colonisation. Gavin Green calls for respect, healing, and justice for Australia's Aboriginal people, and he asks that we acknowledge and celebrate their contribution to modern Australia. A voice to the parliament would enable Aboriginal people and non-Aboriginal people to pursue these issues to the betterment of all.