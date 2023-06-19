Newcastle Herald
Letters

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Letters to the Editors
Updated June 20 2023 - 9:29am, first published 4:30am
Wind farm idea needs grounded approach
Offshore wind farms along our coast. What a ridiculous scenario for our large, great country ('Coastal wind farms a potential danger zone', Newcastle Herald, 17/6).

