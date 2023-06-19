The growing Munibung Road industrial area in Cardiff is set to welcome a new McDonald's restaurant before the end of the year.
McDonald's Australia will start construction on a restaurant at 45 Pendlebury Road, Cardiff.
McDonald's Cardiff will be owned and operated by licensee Hayden Smith, who joined McDonald's as a licensee more than a decade ago. Mr Smith employs more than 750 staff across five McDonald's restaurants in Belmont, Glendale, Swansea, Wyong and Tuggerah.
"We are excited to start construction on a new restaurant in Lake Macquarie and create 100 construction jobs, as well as a further 100 operational jobs once the restaurant opens," Mr Smith said.
"McDonald's Cardiff is committed to playing an active role in the local community through providing jobs, training and development opportunities, as well as supporting local charities and groups that are important to our customers and people."
McDonald's Cardiff will be fitted with modern decor and feature a dual-lane drive-thru, dedicated partner delivery room, McCafe and PlayPlace.
McDonald's Cardiff will be equipped with solar panels, a heat recovery water system and LED lights.
McDonald's is hiring for a variety of jobs, including brew, management, maintenance and baristas for all of its Lake Macquarie restaurants.
Australia's first McDonald's restaurant opened in Yagoona, Sydney, in 1971. There are more than 1025 McDonald's restaurants across Australia, almost 85 per cent of which are franchised.
Mr Smith is also the NSW, Australian and World Ironman champion in Masters Surf Lifesaving.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
