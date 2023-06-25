Bruce Tyrrell recalls the early vintages were met with ridicule - the McWilliam's chief winemaker declaring "Well Murray you have messed that up, no one in Australia will drink white wine with oak in it". In the Brisbane Wine Show the judges gave it six out of 20 and Bruce jokes that the contents of the spit bucket got eight. The Brisbane chief judge opined "it is either volatile or oxidised or it's the greatest white wine ever seen in Australia" and, ironically, later that year it won best white wine of Adelaide Wine Show.