Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A-League soccer, 2023: Newcastle Jets in search for new coach after Arthur Papas resigns

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 19 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arthur Papas has stepped down as coach of the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Arthur Papas has stepped down as coach of the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The Newcastle Jets are on the hunt for a new coach after the resignation of Arthur Papas on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.