The Newcastle Jets are on the hunt for a new coach after the resignation of Arthur Papas on Monday.
Papas had a year to run on his contract in Newcastle but has been linked to a return to Asia.
The Jets began preseason testing on Monday and tackle Melbourne Victory in the Australian Cup play-off in Darwin on July 17.Training is scheduled to begin later this week.
Papas, 43, has spent two years at the helm, in which the club missed the play-offs, finishing ninth and 10th.
Assistant coach Arthur Diles has also resigned and is expected to join Melbourne Victory as an assistant coach.
Women's coach and academy boss Gary Van Egmond and youth team coach Damien Zane remain at the club and are likely to take charge of the A-League squad in the interim.
Van Egmond has served two stints as head coach, famously guiding the club to its only championship in 2008.
Former Jets captain Ruben Zadkovich recently parted ways with Perth Glory. A number of other former players, including Labinot Haliti and Adam Griffiths, are coaching NPL clubs or are assistants at other A-League franchises.
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske issued a statement confirming Papas' exit.
"Whilst the departure of Arthur has only just been confirmed, we have been aware of the potential of a change and in the background have been considering a number of potential candidates," he said in a statement. "We will now accelerate and close discussions with the aim of minimising the impact on team preparations."
As well as prepare for the Australia Cup qualifier, a new coach has at least four places to fill on the playing roster.
Jason Hoffman and Kosta Grozos are understood to have agreed to new deal, which would take the list to 19
The player Papas has already brought in are young or fringe players.
Replacements for Beka Mikeltadze, Jaush Sotirio, Angus Thurgate and Manabu Saito are yet to be signed.
Papas has expressed publicly his frustration at the ownership situation at the Jets. For a third season the club will be bankrolled by the owners of four rivals clubs.
He has previously worked in India and Japan, where he was assistant to Ange Postecoglou at Yokohama F Marinos.
"Arthur came to us as an Australian coach who had built strong experience overseas throughout his career," Mattiske said. "Over the past month Arthur has been transparent with the club that he was considering a return to working abroad. This has now been confirmed and although we are disappointed to see him depart, we respect his wishes".
