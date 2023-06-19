MORE PAY could line the pockets of Singleton councillors, with a report recommending an increase to be considered at a meeting this week.
The proposed 3 per cent payrise would see the mayor receive an extra $1380 a year, and each of the other nine councillors another $630 a year.
The report, which will go before Singleton Council, recommends making the maximum payments possible for elected regional rural councils, which adds up to $47,420 a year for the mayor and $21,730 a year for councillors.
The change would be in line with the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal's decision for new the financial year, which said a 3 per cent increase was appropriate.
General manager Jason Linnane moved to reassure the community in light of the proposed change.
"I can promise everyone in Singleton that council staff, and especially our mayor and councillors, keep a close eye on our budget and how public money is used to deliver facilities and services in the most efficient way possible," he said.
The conclusion of the report said paying councillors and the mayor the maximum allowed was "in line with past practices" and would reflect the importance of the roles.
The total impact on Singleton Council's budget for the 2023-2024 financial year would be $7680.
The final decision will be made at the Singleton Council meeting on Tuesday night.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.