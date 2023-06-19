NORTHSTARS coach Kevin Noble remains focused on topping their Australian Ice Hockey League conference despite dropping a second game to leaders Canberra on the weekend.
Newcastle (27 points) now sit six behind the Brave (33), but with a game in hand, following a late 5-4 loss in the nation's capital on Saturday night.
This result snapped a seven-match winning streak for the Northstars and compounded a 4-3 defeat away to Canberra last month.
Newcastle rebounded on Sunday with a 6-2 win over neighbours Central Coast.
"I am happy we have finished the weekend with three points and this means we are keeping pace to get first place [on the ladder]," Noble told club media.
"We want to finish as high as we can and our goal is to finish at the top of the table."
Newcastle host the Brave twice in the last four rounds - July 29 and August 13.
The Northstars have now reached the halfway mark of their 2023 campaign - holding a 9-4 record and with 12 fixtures left in the space of 50 days.
"I think we can still get better defensively, our attention to detail and structure are a priority for us," Noble said.
"I have all the confidence in the world that we can score goals, but for us its about what we give up not about what we get. So that will be something we continue to address and keep working on."
Noble was impressed with his side's "penalty kill" in a grand final replay with title holders the Brave.
"A highlight of the weekend is that our penalty kill was excellent in Canberra," he said.
"Without a solid penalty kill and holding them to one for 13 power plays was the difference between us being in the game."
Canberra scored the match-winning goal with two minutes and 38 seconds remaining.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
